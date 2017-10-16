Gamera 4-Movie Ultimate Collection: Volume 2 Blu-ray with Slipcover

View larger $21.98 $14.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Item Release Date: April 29, 2014

Rating: NR

Details

Restored to their Original Japanese Cuts!

The last 4 films of Daiei Studios monster series Gamera are unleashed and available on Blu-ray for the first time! Your favorite giant turtle returns to Earth leaving no fire-spitting scene behind. Beautifully captured to their lavish original cuts, viewers can experience four-times the thrills of this legend sci-fi classic like they have never seen before!

Presented in Japanese with English subtitles!

Gamera vs. Guiron (1969)

Gamera, the giant flying turtle, spins into action when two young boys board a spaceship and are hijacked to a strange planet on the other side of the sun. While the boys evade the clutches of two brain-hungry alien beauties, Gamera must deal with a knife-nosed monster named Guiron.

Gamera vs. Jiger (1970)

The fire-breathing action continues as Gamera battles one of his greatest foes, Jiger, a horned monster reminiscent of the Triceratops. Drawn to the World Expo in Osaka by an ancient statue, the evil reptile injects Gamera with its parasitic offspring to eliminate the super turtle.

Gamera vs. Zigra (1971)

The shark-like alien Zigra attacks Earth to enslave the human race as food. Aided by spacewoman X-1, Zigra s wicked plan goes swimmingly until the invaders are challenged by Gamera and confounded by two troublemaking kids.

Gamera: Super Monster (1980)

The final entry of the Showa Gamera series plays as a highlight reel reviving all of the previous evil monsters. When the alien Zanon tries to conquer Earth with an army of monsters, three superwomen enlist the help of Gamera to foil the invader’s plans.

PLEASE NOTE: The slipcover has a few small bends and a small tear in one of the corners. Otherwise this item is in great condition.

Specifications

Region: A

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1, 1.85:1

Audio: Japanese 2.0 Dolby Digital

Runtime: 343

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christopher Murphy | Daigo Inoue | Katherine Murphy | Kelly Varis | Kôji Fujiyama | Mach Fumiake | Miyuki Akiyama | Nobuhiro Kajima | Reiko Kasahara | Tsutomu Takakuwa | Yaeko Kojima | Yoko Komatsu

Directors: Noriaki Yuasa

Subject: Gamera

Project Name: Gamera vs. Guiron | Gamera vs. Jiger | Gamera vs. Zigra | Gamera: Super Monster

