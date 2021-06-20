A Patch of Blue Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card, Elizabeth Hartman [G57]

- Cast: Debi Storm | Elisabeth Fraser | Elizabeth Hartman | Ivan Dixon | John Qualen | Kelly Flynn | Renata Vanni | Shelley Winters | Sidney Poitier | Wallace Ford
- Directors: Guy Green
- Project Name A Patch of Blue
- Subject Elizabeth Hartman
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Drama | Romance
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: December 10, 1965
- Rating: NR
- More: Sidney Poitier
A Patch of Blue Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card, Elizabeth Hartman.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
