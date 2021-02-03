The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Expanded Ennio Morricone Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack 3-CD Set + Clint Eastwood Interview Booklet

View larger $69.99 $63.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

December 12, 2020

Rating: R

Quartet Records, in collaboration with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Capitol Records and Universal Music Enterprises, is proud to present a mammoth 3-CD expanded edition of Ennio Morricone’s iconic score for the no-less iconic 1966 epic western by Sergio Leone: THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY, starring Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY features what is probably the most instantly recognizable and famous of Morricone’s themes. But there is much more to admire in this score, such as the inventive motifs, formation of thematic material and adroit orchestrations (which the Maestro considered possibly even more important than the act of composition). The composer created his own genre and utilized the recording studio as an instrument in achieving his vision by layering trumpets and varying echo to create a sense of depth.

This score is a kaleidoscope of nature call-and-response symbols, agonized shouts, grunting male chorus, epic wordless female voice, haunting harmonica, spiritual bugling trumpets, tolling chimes, vivid surf-rock Fender guitar, and sounds imitating gunfire. It is stylized yet cinematic. It is avant-garde yet embraces traditional film scoring—with some cues scored reverently for trumpet, harmonica, strings and chorus.

The original 34-minute album has seen countless releases on LP and CD since 1966. An expanded 55-minute CD edition was released in 2001, but it was still far from including all the material that Morricone had conceived for the film. For this new Quartet release we have included all this material thanks to newly discovered original recording sessions vaulted in mono at MGM, which also include a large number of alternates, revised cues and music that was ultimately not included in the film. The original album has been included on Disc 3 for its historical value, although it has been remastered for the first time from the first-generation stereo master tapes.

The entire collection has been painstakingly restored and mastered by Chris Malone. The package includes a richly illustrated 24-page booklet with liner notes by Tim Greiving, who offers a detailed analysis of the film and score, including quotes from an exclusive interview with Clint Eastwood given especially for this release. This album is a loving tribute to the memory and impressive legacy of one of the greatest geniuses in film music history: Maestro Ennio Morricone.

Includes newly discovered original recording sessions from MGM vault, with a large number of alternates, revised cues and music not included in the film

Includes original album remastered for the first time from the first-generation stereo master tapes

Entire collection has been painstakingly restored and mastered by Chris Malone

Includes a richly illustrated 24-page booklet with liner notes by Tim Greiving, who offers a detailed analysis of the film and score, plus quotes from an exclusive interview with Clint Eastwood given especially for this release

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Aldo Giuffrè | Aldo Sambrell | Angelo Novi | Antonio Casale | Antonio Casas | Benito Stefanelli | Claudio Scarchilli | Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | Enzo Petito | John Bartha | Lee Van Cleef | Livio Lorenzon | Luigi Pistilli | Rada Rassimov | Sandro Scarchilli

Directors: Sergio Leone

Project Name: The Good The Bad and The Ugly

Composers: Ennio Morricone

