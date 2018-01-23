The World of the Orville TV Series Companion Art Book (2018)

$39.95
Original U.S. Release: September 7, 2017
Item Release Date: January 16, 2018
Rating: TV-14
Four-time Emmy Award winner Seth MacFarlane creates a new sci-fi dramedy universe on the Fox Network with his new show, The Orville. MacFarlane plays Captain Ed Mercer, an officer in the Planetary Union in the 25th century who gathers a crew from the farthest reaches of the galaxy—his ex-wife included—to man the exploration vessel Orville and patrol the mysteries of deep space. Filled with alien species, exotic worlds, futuristic technology and awe-inspiring spaceships, this lavish companion to The Orville takes you behind the scenes through concept art, on-set photography and technical schematics to explore the show’s production design, costumes, makeup prosthetics and visual effects. This is the ultimate guide to this new space-faring epic adventure.
- Size: 8 3/8x10 7/8 in
- Pages: 160
Cast: Adrianne Palicki | Halston Sage | J. Lee | Mark Jackson | Penny Johnson Jerald | Peter Macon | Scott Grimes | Seth MacFarlane
Creators: Seth MacFarlane
Subject: The Orville
Authors: Jeff Bond
