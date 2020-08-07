The New Avengers No. 54 SDCC Variant Cover Edition (2009) [9257]

$46.99
$39.99
bookSKU: 200807-81439-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Comics
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The New Avengers No. 54 Variant Cover Edition (2009). The item is in great condition with some minor bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Fantasy | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art