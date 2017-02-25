Alan Howarth – Assault On Precinct 13 & Dark Star Limited Edition Music from the Motion Pictures

$15.99
Original U.S. Release: November 5, 1976
Item Release Date: May 19, 2015
A common denominator for both DARK STAR and ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 is John Carpenter, who directed, helped to write the scripts and composed the music for both films. These early scores contain a number of musical devices, techniques and ideas that would begin to define the Carpenter sound familiar to fans of his subsequent films like HALLOWEEN and ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK. The new performances on this recording have been recreated from Carpenter’s original tracks by pioneering electronic musician Alan Howarth.
Subsequently a composer of many films on his own, Howarth, began working with Carpenter in 1981 on ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK, a relationship that continued through THEY LIVE in 1988 and thus Howarth came to understand Carpenter’s style and technique intimately. When asked to reinterpret the music from DARK STAR and ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13, as he had with BUYSOUNDTRAX Records’ previous recording of music from THE THING, Howarth brought with him that experience and understanding. As both scores were recorded originally in mono, this project also represented an opportunity to present the music in a new stereo recording. Alan Howarth, in addition to being a composer, is an accomplished sound designer and editor, having worked on films such as STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE, POLTERGEIST, TOTAL RECALL, ARMY OF DARKNESS, BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA, STARGATE and many others. He has been a frequent music collaborator with John Carpenter on his films beginning with ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK in 1980 and including HALLOWEEN II & III, CHRISTINE, BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA, THEY LIVE and PRINCE OF DARKNESS and Alan has scored many films on his own, including THE LOST EMPIRE, RETRIBUTION, HALLOWEEN 4 & 5, THE DENTIST, HEADLESS, BOO! And, most recently, EVILUTION and BASEMENT JACK.
Limited Edition of 1,500 units
Playlists
- Assault On Precinct 13 (Main Title) by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:29
- Napoleon Wilson by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:51
- Street Thunder by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:57
- Precinct 9, Division 13 by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:03
- Targets/Ice Cream Man On Edge by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:42
- Wrong Flavor by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:07
- Emergency Stop by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:57
- Lawson's Revenge by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:04
- Sanctuary by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:06
- Second Wave by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:19
- The Windows! by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:05
- Julie by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:01
- Well's Flight by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:13
- To The Basement by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:14
- Walking Out by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:35
- Assault On Precinct 13 by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
5:39
- Message From Earth/Dark Star by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:03
- Doolittle's Solo by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:18
- Pinback And The Mascot by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
8:48
- Pinback Playback by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:45
- Doolittle Depressed by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:12
- Communication #1D35E1 by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:59
- Talby, Don't Bother Me by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:33
- Doolittle Sees Powell by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:01
- Talby And Doolittle by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:31
- The Bomb Has Something To Say by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:37
- Benson, Arizona by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:32
Runtime: 63
Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English
Cast: Austin Stoker | Brian Narelle | Dan O'Bannon | Darwin Joston | Frank Doubleday | Kim Richards | Laurie Zimmer | Nancy Kyes | Tony Burton
Directors: John Carpenter
