Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake (2020) Jason Voorhees

UPC: 700304153654
Part No: USOQZ010716
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Games | Board Games
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: USAopoly
Original U.S. Release: May 9, 1980
Item Release Date: August 20, 2020
Rating: R
Details
Friday the 13th.
Summertime fun is dying out at Camp Crystal Lake, where masked and murderous Jason Voorhees is on the hunt for camp counselor blood… and your unlucky day is looming. Grasp for as much lifesaving supply as possible to escape the vengeful serial killer’s slaughter and try to make it out alive through five nights in this edge-of-your-seat game of chance, strategy, and survival. Reach into the bag and see what you will find!
Contents
- 6 Player Boards
- 1 Cabin Board
- 10 Critical Supply Cards
- 6 Backpack Cards
- 64 Fear Cards
- 88 Blood Spatter Tokens
- 6 Escape Tokens
- 6 Player Tokens
- 1 Night Tracker
- 67 Supply Tokens
- 1 Camp Bag
- 1 Rulebook
Specifications
- Language: English
Cast: Adrienne King | Betsy Palmer | Jeannine Taylor | Kevin Bacon | Robbi Morgan
Directors: Sean S. Cunningham
Project Name: Friday the 13th
Characters: Jason Voorhees
