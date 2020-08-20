Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake (2020) Jason Voorhees

Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake (2020) Jason Voorhees
View larger
Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake (2020) Jason Voorhees
Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake (2020) Jason Voorhees
Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake (2020) Jason Voorhees
Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake (2020) Jason Voorhees
Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake (2020) Jason Voorhees

$29.99

$27.97


3 in stock


gameSKU: 200820-81702-1
UPC: 700304153654
Part No: USOQZ010716
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Jason Voorhees | Kevin Bacon  items
Product Types: Games | Board Games
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: USAopoly
Original U.S. Release: May 9, 1980
Item Release Date: August 20, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Friday the 13th.

Summertime fun is dying out at Camp Crystal Lake, where masked and murderous Jason Voorhees is on the hunt for camp counselor blood… and your unlucky day is looming. Grasp for as much lifesaving supply as possible to escape the vengeful serial killer’s slaughter and try to make it out alive through five nights in this edge-of-your-seat game of chance, strategy, and survival. Reach into the bag and see what you will find!

Contents

  • 6 Player Boards
  • 1 Cabin Board
  • 10 Critical Supply Cards
  • 6 Backpack Cards
  • 64 Fear Cards
  • 88 Blood Spatter Tokens
  • 6 Escape Tokens
  • 6 Player Tokens
  • 1 Night Tracker
  • 67 Supply Tokens
  • 1 Camp Bag
  • 1 Rulebook

Specifications

  • Language: English

Cast: Adrienne King | Betsy Palmer | Jeannine Taylor | Kevin Bacon | Robbi Morgan
Directors: Sean S. Cunningham
Project Name: Friday the 13th
Characters: Jason Voorhees

Related Items

Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
The Night of the Hunter Narration + A Cappella Music + 60-Page Photo Book (Import)
The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #1
Jet Li The One Special Edition DVD
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Kino Lorber 42nd Anniversary Special Edition
Lucio Fulci’s Horror Manhattan Baby 3-Disc Limited Edition
Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition
William Peter Blatty’s The Exorcist Limited Edition Soundtrack Score
Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray
Watchmen: Music From The Motion Picture Limited Edition Picture Vinyl

Categories

Board Games | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers | USAopoly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *