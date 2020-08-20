Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake (2020) Jason Voorhees

game SKU: 200820-81702-1

View All: Jason Voorhees | Kevin Bacon items

Product Types: Games | Board Games

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: USAopoly

Original U.S. Release: May 9, 1980

Item Release Date: August 20, 2020

Rating: R

Details

Friday the 13th.

Summertime fun is dying out at Camp Crystal Lake, where masked and murderous Jason Voorhees is on the hunt for camp counselor blood… and your unlucky day is looming. Grasp for as much lifesaving supply as possible to escape the vengeful serial killer’s slaughter and try to make it out alive through five nights in this edge-of-your-seat game of chance, strategy, and survival. Reach into the bag and see what you will find!

Contents

6 Player Boards

1 Cabin Board

10 Critical Supply Cards

6 Backpack Cards

64 Fear Cards

88 Blood Spatter Tokens

6 Escape Tokens

6 Player Tokens

1 Night Tracker

67 Supply Tokens

1 Camp Bag

1 Rulebook

Specifications

Language: English

Cast: Adrienne King | Betsy Palmer | Jeannine Taylor | Kevin Bacon | Robbi Morgan

Directors: Sean S. Cunningham

Project Name: Friday the 13th

Characters: Jason Voorhees

