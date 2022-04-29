The Munsters TV Series 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T37]

- Cast: Al Lewis | Beverley Owen | Butch Patrick | Chet Stratton | Edward Mallory | Fred Gwynne | Harvey Korman | Jane Withers | John Carradine | John Fiedler | John Hoyt | Pat McCaffrie | Pat Priest | Paul Lynde | Val Avery | Willis Bouchey | Yvonne De Carlo
- Project Name The Munsters
- Characters Eddie Munster | Herman Munster | Lily Munster
- Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
- Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Television | Monsters | Television
- Studios: CBS
- Original Release Date: September 24, 1964
- Rating: NR
- More: Al Lewis | Yvonne De Carlo
- See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
- Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
- The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
- Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
- One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
- All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.
The Munsters TV Series 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel.
Specifications
- Material: Microfiber Polyester
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Al Lewis | Beverley Owen | Butch Patrick | Chet Stratton | Edward Mallory | Fred Gwynne | Harvey Korman | Jane Withers | John Carradine | John Fiedler | John Hoyt | Pat McCaffrie | Pat Priest | Paul Lynde | Val Avery | Willis Bouchey | Yvonne De Carlo
- Characters: Eddie Munster | Herman Munster | Lily Munster
- Shows / Movies: The Munsters
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Television | Monsters | Television
- Companies: CBS
- Product Types: Home & Bath > Beach Towels