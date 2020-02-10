Funko Archie Comics Jughead Wacky Wobbler (2002) [026]

$59.99
$44.97
toySKU: 200210-80317-1
UPC: 830395000435
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 830395000435
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Television
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Funko Archie Comics Jughead Wacky Wobbler (2002).
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases in the box. The figure is in great condition. See photos for details.
Characters: Jughead
Publication: Archie Comics
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Television | Funko | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures