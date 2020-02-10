Funko Archie Comics Jughead Wacky Wobbler (2002) [026]

View larger $59.99 $44.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 200210-80317-1

UPC: 830395000435

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Television

Studio: Funko

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Funko Archie Comics Jughead Wacky Wobbler (2002).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases in the box. The figure is in great condition. See photos for details.



Characters: Jughead

Publication: Archie Comics

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Television | Funko | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures