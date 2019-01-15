The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Set 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital + Memorabilia

$59.98
From the Academy Award-winning Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski is a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, White Russians and a guy named… The Dude. Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski doesn’t want any drama in his life… heck, he can’t even be bothered with a job. But, he must embark on a quest with his bowling buddies after his rug is destroyed in a twisted case of mistaken identity. Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Turturro, experience the cultural phenomenon of The Dude in the “#1 cult film of all time!” (The Boston Globe)
- Disc 1:
- Includes a digital copy of The Big Lebowski (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Disc 2:
- U-Control: Scene Companion
U-Control: Mark It, Dude
U-Control: The Music of The Big Lebowski
Worthy Adversaries: What's My Line Trivia
The Dude's Life
The Dude Abides: The Big Lebowski Ten Years Later
Making of The Big Lebowski
The Lebowski Fest: An Achiever's Story
Flying Carpets and Bowling Pin Dreams: The Dream Sequences of The Dude
Interactive Map
Jeff Bridges Photo Book
Photo Gallery
An Introduction
No Kid Hungry PSA
- Included Collectibles: Bowling Ball Bag
Bowling Ball Pen Holder
Polishing Cloth
Sweater Packaging
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 119
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Region: A
Cast: David Huddleston | Jeff Bridges | John Goodman | Julianne Moore | Mark Pellegrino | Peter Stormare | Philip Moon | Philip Seymour Hoffman | Steve Buscemi | Tara Reid
Directors: Ethan Coen | Joel Coen
Project Name: The Big Lebowski
