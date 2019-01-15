The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Set 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital + Memorabilia

View larger $59.98 $44.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 190115-77004-1

UPC: 191329072820

Part No: MHV61198755UHD

Weight: 3.04 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Ethan Coen | Jeff Bridges | Joel Coen items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Film Noir

Studio: Universal

Original U.S. Release: March 6, 1998

Item Release Date: October 16, 2018

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From the Academy Award-winning Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski is a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, White Russians and a guy named… The Dude. Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski doesn’t want any drama in his life… heck, he can’t even be bothered with a job. But, he must embark on a quest with his bowling buddies after his rug is destroyed in a twisted case of mistaken identity. Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Turturro, experience the cultural phenomenon of The Dude in the “#1 cult film of all time!” (The Boston Globe)

Special Features

Disc 1:

Includes a digital copy of The Big Lebowski (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 2:

U-Control: Scene Companion

U-Control: Mark It, Dude

U-Control: The Music of The Big Lebowski

Worthy Adversaries: What's My Line Trivia

The Dude's Life

The Dude Abides: The Big Lebowski Ten Years Later

Making of The Big Lebowski

The Lebowski Fest: An Achiever's Story

Flying Carpets and Bowling Pin Dreams: The Dream Sequences of The Dude

Interactive Map

Jeff Bridges Photo Book

Photo Gallery

An Introduction

No Kid Hungry PSA

Included Collectibles: Bowling Ball Bag

Bowling Ball Pen Holder

Polishing Cloth

Sweater Packaging

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 119

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: A

Cast: David Huddleston | Jeff Bridges | John Goodman | Julianne Moore | Mark Pellegrino | Peter Stormare | Philip Moon | Philip Seymour Hoffman | Steve Buscemi | Tara Reid

Directors: Ethan Coen | Joel Coen

Project Name: The Big Lebowski

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Film Noir | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Universal