The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Set 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital + Memorabilia

$59.98

$44.97


4 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190115-77004-1
UPC: 191329072820
Part No: MHV61198755UHD
Weight: 3.04 lbs
Condition: New

Details

From the Academy Award-winning Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski is a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, White Russians and a guy named… The Dude. Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski doesn’t want any drama in his life… heck, he can’t even be bothered with a job. But, he must embark on a quest with his bowling buddies after his rug is destroyed in a twisted case of mistaken identity. Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Turturro, experience the cultural phenomenon of The Dude in the “#1 cult film of all time!” (The Boston Globe)

Special Features

  • Disc 1:
  • Includes a digital copy of The Big Lebowski (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
    Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Disc 2:
  • U-Control: Scene Companion
    U-Control: Mark It, Dude
    U-Control: The Music of The Big Lebowski
    Worthy Adversaries: What's My Line Trivia
    The Dude's Life
    The Dude Abides: The Big Lebowski Ten Years Later
    Making of The Big Lebowski
    The Lebowski Fest: An Achiever's Story
    Flying Carpets and Bowling Pin Dreams: The Dream Sequences of The Dude
    Interactive Map
    Jeff Bridges Photo Book
    Photo Gallery
    An Introduction
    No Kid Hungry PSA
  • Included Collectibles: Bowling Ball Bag
    Bowling Ball Pen Holder
    Polishing Cloth
    Sweater Packaging

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 119
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: A

Cast: David Huddleston | Jeff Bridges | John Goodman | Julianne Moore | Mark Pellegrino | Peter Stormare | Philip Moon | Philip Seymour Hoffman | Steve Buscemi | Tara Reid
Directors: Ethan Coen | Joel Coen
Project Name: The Big Lebowski

