Ballerina (2024)

87Eleven Entertainment, Lionsgate, Thunder Road Pictures

Len Wiseman (Underworld, Die Hard 4) directs Ballerina, which centers on a young female assassin (Ana de Armas) seeking revenge on those who killed her family. Keanu Reeves revives his now iconic role of John Wick in the action thriller, which also stars Lance Reddick in his final role, along with Ian McShane, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Anne Parillaud, Abraham Popoola, Togo Igawa, Jaroslav Vundrle, Caleb Spillyards and Marc Cram.