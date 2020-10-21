Brick Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)

$29.95
Original U.S. Release: April 14, 2006
Item Release Date: January 7, 2020
Rating: R
Details
Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt, The Lookout, Looper) is a high school loner, someone who knows all the angles but has chosen to stay on the outside. When the girl he loves turns up dead, he is determined to find the “who” and “why” and plunges into the dark and dangerous social strata of rich girl Laura (Nora Zehetner, Beneath), intimidating Tugger (Noah Fleiss, Joe the King), drug-addled Dode (Noah Segan, Deadgirl), seductive Kara (Meagan Good, D.E.B.S.), and the ominous Pin (Lukas Haas, Witness). But who can he really trust? These are the ingredients of Brick, a gritty and provocative thriller co-starring Richard Roundtree (Shaft). Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) wrote and directed this clever and twist-filled neo-noir that wowed audiences and critics alike.
Special Features
- Brand New 4K Restoration Supervised by Director Rian Johnson
- Audio commentary by writer/director Rian Johnson, actors Nora Zehetner and Noah Segan, producer Ram Bergman, production designer Jodie Tillen and costume designer Michele Posch
- 8 deleted and extended scenes (w/ introduction by writer/director Rian Johnson)
- The Inside Track: Casting the Roles of Laura and Dode
- 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Stereo
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 110 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
Cast: Brian White | Emilie de Ravin | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Lukas Haas | Meagan Good | Noah Fleiss | Nora Zehetner | Richard Roundtree
Directors: Rian Johnson
Project Name: Brick
