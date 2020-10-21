Brick Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)

View larger $29.95 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 201021-82456-1

UPC: 738329238117

Part No: K23811

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Meagan Good | Richard Roundtree items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir | Suspense

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: April 14, 2006

Item Release Date: January 7, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt, The Lookout, Looper) is a high school loner, someone who knows all the angles but has chosen to stay on the outside. When the girl he loves turns up dead, he is determined to find the “who” and “why” and plunges into the dark and dangerous social strata of rich girl Laura (Nora Zehetner, Beneath), intimidating Tugger (Noah Fleiss, Joe the King), drug-addled Dode (Noah Segan, Deadgirl), seductive Kara (Meagan Good, D.E.B.S.), and the ominous Pin (Lukas Haas, Witness). But who can he really trust? These are the ingredients of Brick, a gritty and provocative thriller co-starring Richard Roundtree (Shaft). Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) wrote and directed this clever and twist-filled neo-noir that wowed audiences and critics alike.

Special Features

Brand New 4K Restoration Supervised by Director Rian Johnson

Audio commentary by writer/director Rian Johnson, actors Nora Zehetner and Noah Segan, producer Ram Bergman, production designer Jodie Tillen and costume designer Michele Posch

8 deleted and extended scenes (w/ introduction by writer/director Rian Johnson)

The Inside Track: Casting the Roles of Laura and Dode

5.1 Surround and 2.0 Stereo

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 110 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Cast: Brian White | Emilie de Ravin | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Lukas Haas | Meagan Good | Noah Fleiss | Nora Zehetner | Richard Roundtree

Directors: Rian Johnson

Project Name: Brick

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Film Noir | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Suspense