Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon 10×8 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club [B12]

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon 10×8 inch Original Publicity Photo Jeet Kune Do Club. These publicity stills were published by the Hong Kong-based Bruce Jeet Kune Do Club and were often inserted into fan magazines they would also publish.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
- Size: 10 x 8 inch
Subject: Bruce Lee
Project Name: Enter the Dragon
