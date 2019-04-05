Mythology: The DC Comics Art of Alex Ross Expanded Edition with 32 NEW Pages

View larger $35.00 $23.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190405-77689-1

UPC: 9780375714627

ISBN-10: 0375714626

ISBN-13: 978-0375714627

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Pantheon

Item Release Date: November 8, 2005

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Here is the incomparable cast of the DC Comics universe: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, the Green Lantern, and the rest of the Justice League as you’ve never seen them before. Mythology brings together the best-loved comic characters in the world, brought to life by one of the most astonishing young artists working in the medium today, Alex Ross. The award-winning designer/writer Chip Kidd and photographer Geoff Spear have teamed up to create a book like no other, with an introduction by M. Night Shyamalan, the acclaimed director of “Signs and “The Sixth Sense.

Ross has often been called “the Norman Rockwell of comics,” and this book reveals not only his lifelong love of these classic super heroes but also his vision: Mythology takes you into the studio for a behind-the-scenes look at his fascinating creative process. The combination of Ross’s dynamic art and Kidd’s kinetic design make images from his most memorable stories-including Kingdom Come, Superman: Peace on Earth, Batman: War on Crime, and Uncle Sam-soar off the more than 280 pages. There are also hundreds of never-before-seen sketches, limited edition prints, and prototype sculptures. Vintage DC comic panels are interspersed throughout, as reference points from which Ross launches his extraordinary interpretations.

And most exciting for Ross fans, inside is a DC Comics first: an exclusive, original Superman-Batman story, written by Kidd and painted by Ross. Also included is an all-new origin of Robin, written by Paul Dini. Mythology is a book in which every page explodes with the power of the icons it celebrates.

Specifications

Pages: 320

Size: 9.1 x 0.8 x 12 in



Artists: Alex Ross

Authors: Chip Kidd | Geoff Spear

Characters: Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Pantheon | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art