Madison Square Garden New York City (Sept 1948) Photo [210907-75]

- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Madison Square Garden New York City (Sept 1948) during an Air Force Association Reunion. Coming soon is Rodeo with Gene Autry. Madison Square Garden (MSG III) was an indoor arena, the third bearing the name. Built in 1925 and closed in 1968, MSG III was located on the west side of Eighth Avenue between 49th and 50th streets in Manhattan, on the site of the city’s trolley-car barns. It was the first Garden that was not located near Madison Square.
Specifications
- Material:Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size:8x11,13x19