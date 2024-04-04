Madison Square Garden New York City (Sept 1948) Photo [210907-75]

Madison Square Garden New York City (Sept 1948) Photo [210907-75]
Madison Square Garden New York City (Sept 1948) Photo [210907-75]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4
Madison Square Garden New York City (Sept 1948) during an Air Force Association Reunion. Coming soon is Rodeo with Gene Autry. Madison Square Garden (MSG III) was an indoor arena, the third bearing the name. Built in 1925 and closed in 1968, MSG III was located on the west side of Eighth Avenue between 49th and 50th streets in Manhattan, on the site of the city’s trolley-car barns. It was the first Garden that was not located near Madison Square.

