Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ninja Gaiden XBox Live Edition

Ninja Gaiden XBox Live Edition
View larger

$40.99

$25.97


1 in stock


GameSKU: 190315-77533-1
UPC: 018946010304
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts
Studio: Microsoft Studios
Item Release Date: June 1, 2004
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

You will not confuse Ninja Gaiden for Xbox with the original 8-bit title. Featuring awe-inspiring graphics, deadly combos, insane weapons and seamless gameplay, Ninja Gaiden delivers one of the hardest punches ever seen on Xbox!

You are Ryu Hayabusa, the original Ninja.

As Ryu Hayabusa you are out to seek revenge after your clan is massacred by the Vigor Empire. Realistic battle actions and acrobatic ninja moves are at your finger-tips. You play with only your wits, your ninja skills, and your deadly sword. Slice down opponents in the Vigor Empire as you attempt to beat the Holy Emperor and reclaim the magic sword “Ryuken”.

Ninja Gaiden features killer gameplay, stunning graphics, and massive levels filled with enemies. And Ninja Gaiden’s specially developed Xbox Live Compatible feature is like nothing you’ve experienced in an action game before!

Related Items

American Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
Samurai’s Blood Volume 1 Paperback
Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones Shot Glass Set: Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister
Kong: Skull Island Beach Scene 22 x 34 inch Teaser Movie Poster
Avengers: Infinity War Challenge 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster 16235
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Chirrut Îmwe Die Cast Elite Series Action Figure – Donnie Yen
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Millennium Falcon
Unchained Melody: The Films Of Meiko Kaji
Cannibal Ferox (Make Them Die Slowly) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
New York Comic Con 10th Anniversary Program Guide with Andy Kubert Batman Cover Art

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts | Microsoft Studios | Video Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *