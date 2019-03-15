Ninja Gaiden XBox Live Edition

View larger $40.99 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1

You will not confuse Ninja Gaiden for Xbox with the original 8-bit title. Featuring awe-inspiring graphics, deadly combos, insane weapons and seamless gameplay, Ninja Gaiden delivers one of the hardest punches ever seen on Xbox!

You are Ryu Hayabusa, the original Ninja.

As Ryu Hayabusa you are out to seek revenge after your clan is massacred by the Vigor Empire. Realistic battle actions and acrobatic ninja moves are at your finger-tips. You play with only your wits, your ninja skills, and your deadly sword. Slice down opponents in the Vigor Empire as you attempt to beat the Holy Emperor and reclaim the magic sword “Ryuken”.

Ninja Gaiden features killer gameplay, stunning graphics, and massive levels filled with enemies. And Ninja Gaiden’s specially developed Xbox Live Compatible feature is like nothing you’ve experienced in an action game before!

