Nickelback: Live at Sturgis 2006 DVD Edition

Nickelback: Live at Sturgis 2006 DVD Edition
View larger

$12.99

$7.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190315-77529-1
UPC: 741952644699
ISBN-10: 1417229705
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Item Release Date: March 10, 2009
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Join Nickelback as they take the stage in front of 35,000 screaming fans at the world-famous Sturgis Rockin The Rally show. Nickelback s first live DVD release since 2002, LIVE AT STURGIS 2006 captures an explosive show from one of the world s greatest recording and touring artists. Filmed with 15 High Definition cameras, this definitive concert performance presents the band pounding out 12 hard rockin fan favorites from their multi-million selling albums Silver Side Up, The Long Road and All The Right Reasons. COMPLETELY UNCENSORED! This state-of-the-art release offers four distortion-free, full range sound options including SRS Circle Surround, DTS, 5.1 Dolby Digital and Stereo. Bonus features include a special behind-the-scenes documentary featurette incorporating backstage interviews with the band, the music video for Rockstar, a Sturgis 101 primer and a photo gallery. Also included is a 12-page booklet featuring liner notes and photography from the show.

Specifications

  • Region: 1


Artists: Nickelback

Categories

DVD | Movies & TV | Music Videos | Musical

