Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

John Lennon and Yoko Ono Double Fantasy Original 1980 Vinyl Edition Geffen Records [E80]

John Lennon and Yoko Ono Double Fantasy Original 1980 Vinyl Edition Geffen Records [E80]
View larger

$19.99

$11.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201202-83546-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: John Lennon  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Geffen Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

John Lennon and Yoko Ono Double Fantasy Original 1980 Vinyl Edition Geffen Records.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: John Lennon | Yoko Ono

Related Items

Steppenwolf Gold Their Great Hits Original Foldout Vinyl Edition (1972)
Billy Joel Glass Houses Vinyl Edition [E95]
The System – The Pleasure Seekers Vinyl Edition (1985)
Voodoo Child 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
Entertainment Weekly 616 (September 21, 2001) Michael Jackson 190117
ABBA Voulez-Vous Vinyl Edition (1979)
Stevie Wonder Songs in the Key of Life Original 2LP Vinyl Edition with Booklet (1976)
U2 The Joshua Tree Black & White 36 x 24 Inch Poster
Vibe Magazine Eighth Anniversary Juice Issue (September 2001) Outkast Andre 3000, Big Boi [190131]
The Earl Scruggs Revue Anniversary Special Volume One Vinyl Edition with Leonard Cohen, Johnny Cash [J40]

Categories

Geffen Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl