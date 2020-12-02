John Lennon and Yoko Ono Double Fantasy Original 1980 Vinyl Edition Geffen Records [E80]

$19.99
$11.70
VinylSKU: 201202-83546-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: John Lennon items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Geffen Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
John Lennon and Yoko Ono Double Fantasy Original 1980 Vinyl Edition Geffen Records.
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: John Lennon | Yoko Ono
Related Items
Categories
Geffen Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl