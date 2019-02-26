Share Page Support Us
The Phantom of the Opera Souvenir Promotional Press Booklet

The Phantom of the Opera Souvenir Promotional Press Booklet
View larger
The Phantom of the Opera Souvenir Promotional Press Booklet
The Phantom of the Opera Souvenir Promotional Press Booklet

$13.99

$7.99


1 in stock


4K Blu-raySKU: 190226-77442-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Press Ads & Books
Genres: Musical
Details

Featured is a 22-page souvenir press booklet for the Really Useful Theatre Company production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. The program showcases beautiful full color photos and text from the musical. This revised edition was published by Dewynters in May of 1998.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 22

