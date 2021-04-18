Share Page Support Us
The Saturday Evening Post Listening Library: Songs That Made America Great (1975)

$35.99
$28.90
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210418-86506-1
Part No: 9D03
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Saturday Evening Post Listening Library: Songs That Made America Great (1975). Cover Painting is titled “Colonial Drummer” by J.C. Leyendecker.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4
