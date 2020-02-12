Share Page Support Us
Run D.M.C. Raising Hell Original Profile Records Vinyl Edition PRO-1217B (1986)

View larger

$59.99

$48.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200212-80388-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Run D.M.C. Raising Hell Original Profile Records Vinyl Edition PRO-1217B (1986).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases in the sleeve. See photos for details.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Peter Piper
  • It's Tricky
  • My Adidas
  • Walk This Way
  • Is It Live
  • Perfection
  • Side B
  • Hit It Run
  • Raising Hell
  • You Be Illin'
  • Dumb Girl
  • Son Of Byford
  • Proud To Be Black

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Run D.M.C.

