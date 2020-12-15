Paul and Paula Sing For Young Lovers Vinyl Edition Featuring Hey Paula [E28]

View larger $19.99 $12.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201215-83887-1

Part No: PHM 200-078

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Romance

Studio: Philips

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Paul and Paula Sing For Young Lovers Vinyl Edition, featuring Hey Paula.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Philips | Romance | Vinyl