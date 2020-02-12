Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Other Side of Round Midnight Featuring Dexter Gordon Vinyl Edition

The Other Side of Round Midnight Featuring Dexter Gordon Vinyl Edition
View larger

$18.99

$14.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200212-80384-1
UPC: 077778513513
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Blue Note Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Other Side of Round Midnight Featuring Dexter Gordon Vinyl Edition.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases in the sleeve. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Dexter Gordon

Related Items

The All-American Rejects CD
The Graduate Soundtrack Music from the Broadway Comedy (2002)
Tuf Mag Poster Magazine Number 11 – Prince (1984) 189146
King Magazine (November 2008) Reagan Gomez 190128
Rush in Concert – Civic Arena Pittsburgh, PA 24 x 36 inch Music Concert Poster
TV Guide Magazine Exclusive Interview Michael Jackson November 10-16, 2001 Gloria Reuben
Journey Greatest Hits (2009)
Johnny Cash in Concert at San Quentin Prison – Vinyl
Molley Hatchet LP Record Frank Frazetta Death Dealer Cover Art Epic Records (1978) 35347
David Bowie – The Man Who Sold the World 24 x 36 inch Music Poster

Categories

Blue Note Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *