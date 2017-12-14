Twitter
Lynyrd Skynyrd “Wanted” The Last Rebel – Support Southern Rock 24 x 36 inch Music Poster

Lynyrd Skynyrd “Wanted” The Last Rebel – Support Southern Rock 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
View larger

$12.98

$8.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171215-69000-1
Part No: P4596
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd popularized Southern rock during the 1970s. Members have included Gary Rossington, Rickey Medlocke, Johnny Van Zant, Michael Cartellone, Mark Matejka, Peter Keys and Keith Christopher. Originally called “My Backyard” when the group formed in 1964 in Jacksonville, Florida, the band was also known by names such as “The Noble Five” and “One Percent.”

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Subject: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Artists: Gary Rossington | Johnny Van Zant | Keith Christopher | Mark Matejka | Michael Cartellone | Peter Keys | Rickey Medlocke

