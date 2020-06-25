Share Page Support Us
Josephine Baker 50 Ans De Chansons Vintage Vinyl 2X LP (1978)

Josephine Baker 50 Ans De Chansons Vintage Vinyl 2X LP (1978)
View larger

$79.99

$49.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200625-81169-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Josephine Baker 50 Ans De Chansons Vintage Vinyl 2X LP (1978). European Pressing. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Artists: Josephine Baker

