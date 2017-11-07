Twitter
Moulin Rouge! Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Film

$8.99

$6.98


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171105-68208-1
UPC: 606949303525
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Musical | Romance
Studio: Interscope Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: January 6, 2001
Item Release Date: May 8, 2001
Rating: PG-13
Details

Nicole Kidman plays a singing prostitute and Ewan McGregor channeling the Police? If the soundtrack to director Baz Luhrmann’s musical Moulin Rouge has its way, we’ll all be wearing corsets and swinging from the ceiling while Kidman becomes our favorite new pop sensation.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 127

Cast: Caroline O'Connor | Ewan McGregor | Garry McDonald | Jacek Koman | Jim Broadbent | John Leguizamo | Kerry Walker | Matthew Whittet
Directors: Baz Luhrmann
Contributors: Beck | Bono | Christina Aguilera | David Bowie | Fatboy Slim | José Feliciano | Lil Kim | Massive Attack | Mya | P!nk
Project Name: Moulin Rouge

