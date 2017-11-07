Moulin Rouge! Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Film

$8.99
Nicole Kidman plays a singing prostitute and Ewan McGregor channeling the Police? If the soundtrack to director Baz Luhrmann’s musical Moulin Rouge has its way, we’ll all be wearing corsets and swinging from the ceiling while Kidman becomes our favorite new pop sensation.
- Nature Boy by: David Bowie
3:25
- Lady Marmalade by: Christina Aguilera | Lil Kim | Mya | P!nk
4:24
- Because We Can by: Fatboy Slim
3:27
- Sparkling Diamonds by: Caroline O'Connor | Jim Broadbent | Lara Mulcahy | Natalie Mendoza | Nicole Kidman
2:52
- Rhythm Of The Night by: Valeria
3:49
- Your Song by: Alessandro Safina | Ewan McGregor
3:38
- Children Of The Revolution by: Bono | Gavin Friday | Maurice Seezer
2:59
- One Day I'll Fly Away by: Nicole Kidman
3:18
- Diamond Dogs by: Beck
4:34
- Elephant Love Medley by: Ewan McGregor | Jamie Allen | Nicole Kidman
4:13
- Come What May by: Ewan McGregor | Nicole Kidman
4:48
- El Tango De Roxanne by: Ewan McGregor | Jacek Koman | José Feliciano
4:43
- Complainte De La Butte by: Rufus Wainwright
3:05
- Hindi Sad Diamonds by: Alka Yagnik | John Leguizamo | Nicole Kidman
3:28
- Nature Boy by: David Bowie | Massive Attack
4:08
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 127
Cast: Caroline O'Connor | Ewan McGregor | Garry McDonald | Jacek Koman | Jim Broadbent | John Leguizamo | Kerry Walker | Matthew Whittet
Directors: Baz Luhrmann
Contributors: Beck | Bono | Christina Aguilera | David Bowie | Fatboy Slim | José Feliciano | Lil Kim | Massive Attack | Mya | P!nk
Project Name: Moulin Rouge
