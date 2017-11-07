Ghost Original Score by Maurice Jarre: Silver Screen Edition – Digitally Remastered

$14.98
$12.98
UPC: 731383612923
Part No: M2-36129
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Romance | Suspense
Studio: Milan Records
Original U.S. Release: July 13, 1990
Item Release Date: August 2, 2005
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Composer Maurice Jarre‘s Oscar-nominated score to Ghost remains one of his most affecting works. His haunting instrumental combinations vary Sam and Molly‘s symphonic love with the electronic music of heaven and hell, creating themes that are as feerie as they are romantic. Anchoring his lush score is the Righteous Brother‘s cover of Unchained Melody, the beautiful and anguished song that plays so unforgettably during Ghost‘s pottery scene. Maurice Jarre‘s heartfelt score is one of the essential reasons why people believe in Ghost. Contains exclusive interview with Maurice Jarre talking about his past projects, recording of Ghost and his thoughts on film music and the industry over the years.
Special Features
- Includes exclusive interview with composer Maurice Jarre discussing his past projects, recording of Ghost and his thoughts on film music and the industry over the years
- Digitally remastered
Playlists
- Unchained Melody [The Righteous Brothers]
Ghost
Sam
Ditto
Carl
Molly
Unchained Melody (Orchestral)
End Credits
Fire Escape
Oda Mae & Carl
Exclusive Interview With Maurice Jarre
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Christopher J. Keene | Demi Moore | Macka Foley | Martina Deignan | Patrick Swayze | Rick Kleber | Stanley Lawrence | Susan Breslau
Directors: Jerry Zucker
Composers: Maurice Jarre
Contributors: Maurice Jarre | The Righteous Brothers
Project Name: Ghost
Related Items
Categories
CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Milan Records | Music | Romance | Suspense