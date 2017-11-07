Ghost Original Score by Maurice Jarre: Silver Screen Edition – Digitally Remastered

View larger $14.98 $12.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

Composer Maurice Jarre‘s Oscar-nominated score to Ghost remains one of his most affecting works. His haunting instrumental combinations vary Sam and Molly‘s symphonic love with the electronic music of heaven and hell, creating themes that are as feerie as they are romantic. Anchoring his lush score is the Righteous Brother‘s cover of Unchained Melody, the beautiful and anguished song that plays so unforgettably during Ghost‘s pottery scene. Maurice Jarre‘s heartfelt score is one of the essential reasons why people believe in Ghost. Contains exclusive interview with Maurice Jarre talking about his past projects, recording of Ghost and his thoughts on film music and the industry over the years.

Special Features

Includes exclusive interview with composer Maurice Jarre discussing his past projects, recording of Ghost and his thoughts on film music and the industry over the years

Digitally remastered

Playlists

Unchained Melody [The Righteous Brothers]

Ghost

Sam

Ditto

Carl

Molly

Unchained Melody (Orchestral)

End Credits

Fire Escape

Oda Mae & Carl

Exclusive Interview With Maurice Jarre

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christopher J. Keene | Demi Moore | Macka Foley | Martina Deignan | Patrick Swayze | Rick Kleber | Stanley Lawrence | Susan Breslau

Directors: Jerry Zucker

Composers: Maurice Jarre

Contributors: Maurice Jarre | The Righteous Brothers

Project Name: Ghost

