The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$11.98

$9.48


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68210-1
UPC: 07502139092
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | History | Thrillers
Studio: A&M Records
Original U.S. Release: May 29, 1987
Item Release Date: May 26, 1987
Rating: R
Details

This item features the original film soundtrack to the Brian de Palma film The Untouchables, composed, orchestrated and conducted by Ennio Morricone.

Playlists

  • The Untouchables (End Title)
    Al Capone
    Waiting At The Border
    Death Theme
    On The Rooftops
    Victorious
    The Man With The Matches
    The Strength Of The Righteous (Main Title)
    Ness And His Family
    False Alarm
    The Untouchables
    Four Friends
    Machine Gun Lullaby   by: Ennio Morricone

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 119

Cast: Andy Garcia | Billy Drago | Brad Sullivan | Charles Martin Smith | Jack Kehoe | Kevin Costner | Patricia Clarkson | Richard Bradford | Robert De Niro | Sean Connery
Directors: Brian De Palma
Composers: Ennio Morricone
Project Name: The Untouchables

