The Movie Book Hardcover Edition (October 1999)

Hardcover Book SKU: 190921-78993-1

ISBN-10: 0714838470

ISBN-13: 9780714838472

Weight: 7.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Documentary | Drama | Fantasy | History | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction

Studio: Phaidon Press

Item Release Date: October 12, 1999

Consisting of A-Z listing of 500 iconic individuals from around the world who have made a landmark contribution to the medium of film, this volume includes actors and directors, cinematographers, costume designers, special effects pioneers and make-up artists. A photograph relevant to the subject illustrates each entry. Each photograph is accompanied by text written by an expert in that particular field. The text places the image and the individual within a broad context through the inclusion of anecdotes and biographical and historical background.

Language: English

Pages: 512

Size: 10.2 x 2 x 11.8 in

