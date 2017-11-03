Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin

Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin
View larger
Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin
Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin

$22.99

$19.98


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171103-68102-1
UPC: 8004644005201
Part No: CDOST702S
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Dario Argento  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Pick Up Records
Original U.S. Release: August 12, 1977
Item Release Date: May 21, 2013
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dario Argento’s cult classic horror film Suspiria centers on a newcomer (Jessica Harper) to a prestigious ballet academy, who comes to realize that the school is a front for something sinister amidst a series of grisly murders. Argento regulars Goblin scored the movie with a haunting score that accented the film’s visceral scenes.

Special Features

  • Includes never before released alternate version of the title track "Suspiria" by Goblin

Playlists

  • Suspiria   by: Goblin
    6:00
  • Witch   by: Goblin
    3:11
  • Opening the Sighs   by: Goblin
    0:32
  • Sighs   by: Goblin
    5:16
  • Markos   by: Goblin
    4:05
  • Black Forest / Blind Concert (original edit)   by: Goblin
    12:33
  • Death Valzer   by: Goblin
    1:51
  • Bonus Tracks   by: Goblin
  • Suspiria (Celesta & Bells)   by: Goblin
    1:34
  • Suspiria (Narration)   by: Goblin
    1:48
  • Suspiria (Intro)   by: Goblin
    0:32
  • Markos (Alternate Version)   by: Goblin
    4:09
  • Suspiria (Alternate Take)   by: Goblin
    3:50

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alida Valli | Barbara Magnolfi | Flavio Bucci | Jessica Harper | Joan Bennett | Miguel Bosé | Rudolf Schündler | Stefania Casini | Udo Kier
Directors: Dario Argento
Composers: Goblin
Project Name: Suspiria

Related Items

Split Blu-ray DVD & Digital HD Combo Pack Horror James McAvoy M Night Shyamalan
Devil’s Domain Blu-ray
Alien Descent Stretched Canvas Print
Sacrifice! (The birth of the bloody and controversial “Italian Cannibal” sub-genre begins with this movie)
Abel Ferrara’s The Driller Killer 2-Disc Arrow Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)
Revenge of the Blood Beast (Il lago di Satana, aka The She Beast)
Skinwalkers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Original Alien Movie Poster Stretched Canvas Print
McCabe & Mrs. Miller Criterion Collection Special Edition

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Horror | Music | Pick Up Records | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *