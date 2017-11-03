Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin

View larger $22.99 $19.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Dario Argento’s cult classic horror film Suspiria centers on a newcomer (Jessica Harper) to a prestigious ballet academy, who comes to realize that the school is a front for something sinister amidst a series of grisly murders. Argento regulars Goblin scored the movie with a haunting score that accented the film’s visceral scenes.

Includes never before released alternate version of the title track "Suspiria" by Goblin

Goblin

6:00 Suspiria by:6:00

Goblin

3:11 Witch by:3:11

Goblin

0:32 Opening the Sighs by:0:32

Goblin

5:16 Sighs by:5:16

Goblin

4:05 Markos by:4:05

Goblin

12:33 Black Forest / Blind Concert (original edit) by:12:33

Goblin

1:51 Death Valzer by:1:51

Goblin Bonus Tracks by:

Goblin

1:34 Suspiria (Celesta & Bells) by:1:34

Goblin

1:48 Suspiria (Narration) by:1:48

Goblin

0:32 Suspiria (Intro) by:0:32

Goblin

4:09 Markos (Alternate Version) by:4:09

Goblin

3:50 Suspiria (Alternate Take) by:3:50

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alida Valli | Barbara Magnolfi | Flavio Bucci | Jessica Harper | Joan Bennett | Miguel Bosé | Rudolf Schündler | Stefania Casini | Udo Kier

Directors: Dario Argento

Composers: Goblin

Project Name: Suspiria

