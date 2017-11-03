Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin

$22.99
Details
Dario Argento’s cult classic horror film Suspiria centers on a newcomer (Jessica Harper) to a prestigious ballet academy, who comes to realize that the school is a front for something sinister amidst a series of grisly murders. Argento regulars Goblin scored the movie with a haunting score that accented the film’s visceral scenes.
Special Features
- Includes never before released alternate version of the title track "Suspiria" by Goblin
Playlists
- Suspiria by: Goblin
6:00
- Witch by: Goblin
3:11
- Opening the Sighs by: Goblin
0:32
- Sighs by: Goblin
5:16
- Markos by: Goblin
4:05
- Black Forest / Blind Concert (original edit) by: Goblin
12:33
- Death Valzer by: Goblin
1:51
- Bonus Tracks by: Goblin
- Suspiria (Celesta & Bells) by: Goblin
1:34
- Suspiria (Narration) by: Goblin
1:48
- Suspiria (Intro) by: Goblin
0:32
- Markos (Alternate Version) by: Goblin
4:09
- Suspiria (Alternate Take) by: Goblin
3:50
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alida Valli | Barbara Magnolfi | Flavio Bucci | Jessica Harper | Joan Bennett | Miguel Bosé | Rudolf Schündler | Stefania Casini | Udo Kier
Directors: Dario Argento
Composers: Goblin
Project Name: Suspiria
