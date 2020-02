View larger $9.99 $5.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200209-80266-1

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Drama | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: David Geffen Company

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dreamgirls Original Broadway Cast Album Vinyl Edition (1982).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Harney | Cleavant Derricks | Deborah Burrell | Jennifer Holliday | Loretta Devine | Obba Babatundé | Sheryl Lee Ralph | Tony Franklin | Vondie Curtis-Hall

Project Name: Dreamgirls

Related Items

Categories

David Geffen Company | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl