The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo [G53]

View larger $13.99

$11.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210414-86348-1

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo.

The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 10x8 in

Related Items