The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo [G53]

- Cast: Alain Ferral | Bernard Dhéran | Claudine Coster | Franco Silva | Henri Guisol | Jean Martinelli | Jean-Claude Michel | Louis Jourdan | Marie Mergey | Pierre Mondy | Roldano Lupi | Yves Rénier | Yvonne Furneaux
- Directors: Claude Autant-Lara
- Project Name The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: September 1, 1962
- Rating: NR
- More: Louis Jourdan
The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo.
The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alain Ferral | Bernard Dhéran | Claude Autant-Lara | Claudine Coster | Franco Silva | Henri Guisol | Jean Martinelli | Jean-Claude Michel | Louis Jourdan | Marie Mergey | Pierre Mondy | Roldano Lupi | Yves Rénier | Yvonne Furneaux
- Shows / Movies: The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama
- Studios / Manufacturers: Warner Bros.
- Product Types: Originals | Originals