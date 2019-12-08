Share Page Support Us
RARE As Time Goes By (L’australieno) Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1988)

RARE As Time Goes By (L’australieno) Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1988)
View larger

$34.00

$27.00


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191208-79878-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Ozploitation | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Details

RARE As Time Goes By (L’australieno) Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1988).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 13x27 in


Project Name: As Time Goes By

