Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Ozploitation | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Details
RARE As Time Goes By (L’australieno) Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1988).
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 13x27 in
Project Name: As Time Goes By
