The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #2

$21.98
$15.98
UPC: 738572114527
Part No: SSD1145
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Patrick McGoohan items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Television | Drama | Mystery | Science Fiction | Spy Films | Suspense | Television
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1968
Item Release Date: February 11, 2003
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Prisoner centers on a secret agent who, after resigning from the field, is abducted and taken to what seems like an idyllic village, but is actually a bizarre prison. His captors demand information. He gives them nothing and attempts to escape over and over.
This CD release features part of the collected soundtrack music from the cult classic show. There are a total of 3 CD releases in this series, this being the second.
Playlists
- Transmission Begins
- The Prisoner - Main Title Theme
- From Episode - Free For All
- Breakfast
Elections? In This Place?
Speedboat Dash
Nightclub
What Happens If I Run Against You?
Number 6 Wins The Election
I Call This Meeting To Order
Number 6 Gets Beaten
Will You Never Learn?
- From Episode - The General
- Art Class
Speedlearn Broadcast
The Board Meet
Knowledgeable Cabbages
Exam Results
The General
Final Report
- From Episode - Many Happy Returns
- Adrift At Sea
We Have A Problem
Gunrunners
- From Episode - Dance of the Dead
- Early Morning
You're A Wicked Man
Carnival
Nocturnal Escape
Number 6 Takes The Life-Belt
Number 6 Leaves The Dance
I Like My Dream
Angry Mob
- From Episode - Checkmate
- Human Chess
Tower Attack
Ms Polotska
- From Episode - Hammer Into Anvil
- Following Number 6
Village Band (Farandelle)
Kosho
Number 6 Fights Number 14
- From Episode - A Change of Mind
- You Are Merely Citizen Number 6
Number 6 At Cafe
End Titles
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Angelo Muscat | Patrick McGoohan | Peter Swanwick
Project Name: The Prisoner
Related Items
Categories
CD | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Science Fiction | Silva Screen | Spy Films | Suspense | Television | Throwback Space