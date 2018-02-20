The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #2

View larger $21.98 $15.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

CD SKU: 180220-70597-1

UPC: 738572114527

Part No: SSD1145

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1968

Item Release Date: February 11, 2003

Rating: TV-PG

Details

The Prisoner centers on a secret agent who, after resigning from the field, is abducted and taken to what seems like an idyllic village, but is actually a bizarre prison. His captors demand information. He gives them nothing and attempts to escape over and over.

This CD release features part of the collected soundtrack music from the cult classic show. There are a total of 3 CD releases in this series, this being the second.

Playlists

Transmission Begins

The Prisoner - Main Title Theme

From Episode - Free For All

Breakfast

Elections? In This Place?

Speedboat Dash

Nightclub

What Happens If I Run Against You?

Number 6 Wins The Election

I Call This Meeting To Order

Number 6 Gets Beaten

Will You Never Learn?

From Episode - The General

Art Class

Speedlearn Broadcast

The Board Meet

Knowledgeable Cabbages

Exam Results

The General

Final Report

From Episode - Many Happy Returns

Adrift At Sea

We Have A Problem

Gunrunners

From Episode - Dance of the Dead

Early Morning

You're A Wicked Man

Carnival

Nocturnal Escape

Number 6 Takes The Life-Belt

Number 6 Leaves The Dance

I Like My Dream

Angry Mob

From Episode - Checkmate

Human Chess

Tower Attack

Ms Polotska

From Episode - Hammer Into Anvil

Following Number 6

Village Band (Farandelle)

Kosho

Number 6 Fights Number 14

From Episode - A Change of Mind

You Are Merely Citizen Number 6

Number 6 At Cafe

End Titles

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Angelo Muscat | Patrick McGoohan | Peter Swanwick

Project Name: The Prisoner

