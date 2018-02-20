Twitter
The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #2

The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #2
Condition: New

Details

The Prisoner centers on a secret agent who, after resigning from the field, is abducted and taken to what seems like an idyllic village, but is actually a bizarre prison. His captors demand information. He gives them nothing and attempts to escape over and over.

This CD release features part of the collected soundtrack music from the cult classic show. There are a total of 3 CD releases in this series, this being the second.

Playlists

  • Transmission Begins
  • The Prisoner - Main Title Theme
  • From Episode - Free For All
  • Breakfast
    Elections? In This Place?
    Speedboat Dash
    Nightclub
    What Happens If I Run Against You?
    Number 6 Wins The Election
    I Call This Meeting To Order
    Number 6 Gets Beaten
    Will You Never Learn?
  • From Episode - The General
  • Art Class
    Speedlearn Broadcast
    The Board Meet
    Knowledgeable Cabbages
    Exam Results
    The General
    Final Report
  • From Episode - Many Happy Returns
  • Adrift At Sea
    We Have A Problem
    Gunrunners
  • From Episode - Dance of the Dead
  • Early Morning
    You're A Wicked Man
    Carnival
    Nocturnal Escape
    Number 6 Takes The Life-Belt
    Number 6 Leaves The Dance
    I Like My Dream
    Angry Mob
  • From Episode - Checkmate
  • Human Chess
    Tower Attack
    Ms Polotska
  • From Episode - Hammer Into Anvil
  • Following Number 6
    Village Band (Farandelle)
    Kosho
    Number 6 Fights Number 14
  • From Episode - A Change of Mind
  • You Are Merely Citizen Number 6
    Number 6 At Cafe
    End Titles

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Angelo Muscat | Patrick McGoohan | Peter Swanwick
Project Name: The Prisoner

Categories

