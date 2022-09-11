Share Page Support Us
The Uncanny X-Men Comic Book Issue No.188 1984 Marvel Comics B70

The Uncanny X-Men Comic Book Issue No.188 1984 Marvel Comics B70
$4.47
$3.99
1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marvel Uncanny X-Men Comic Dire Wraiths Appearance Issue Marvel Comics.
“Legacy of the Lost!” Part 2 of 2. Story by Chris Claremont. Art by John Romita, Jr. and Dan Green, Colorist Glynis Wein, Letterer Tom Orzechowski, Editor Ann Nocenti. The X-Men and Forge fight for their lives against the Dire Wraith’s dark magic. Lee makes a starling discovery in the Bermuda Triangle. And, Rachel reveals the terrible fate that awaits the X-Men in her future.

