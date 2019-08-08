Less Than Zero Original Motion Picture Score Limited Edition

View larger $28.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





CD SKU: 190808-78717-1

Part No: LLLCD1395

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Robert Downey Jr items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Book Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: November 6, 1987

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, 20th Century Fox and Fox Music proudly present the world premiere release of renowned composer Thomas Newman’s (THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, AMERICAN BEAUTY, SKYFALL) original motion picture score to the 1987 dramatic feature film LESS THAN ZERO, starring Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz and Robert Downey, Jr. and directed by Marek Kanievska. Mr. Newman’s sumptuous musical dreamscape makes its long-overdue debut with this release. Beautiful, sad and haunting, LESS THAN ZERO is an early and notable entry in an incredible, ever-growing body of iconic film scores that have become permanently woven into our cinema culture. Supervised by the composer, produced for 20th Century Fox by Nick Redman and produced, edited and mastered for La-La Land Records by Mike Matessino, this special limited release of 1500 units includes exclusive liner notes by writer Julie Kirgo, a note from the composer, and sleek art direction by Jim Titus.

Special Features

Limited Edition of 1500 Units

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 54:32

Cast: Andrew McCarthy | Jami Gertz | Robert Downey Jr

Directors: Marek Kanievska

Project Name: Less Than Zero

Related Items

Categories

Book Based | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Twentieth Century Fox