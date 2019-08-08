Office Space + Idiocracy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition

$18.99
Details
Presenting the original motion picture scores to writer/director Mike Judge’s (BEAVIS & BUTTHEAD, EXTRACT, KING OF THE HILL) feature films OFFICE SPACE and IDIOCRACY. Composer John Frizzell (ALIEN RESSURECTION, WHITEOUT, LEGION) finds the perfect, offbeat musical pitch for Judge’s beloved workplace satire OFFICE SPACE, starring Ron Livingston, Gary Cole and Jennifer Aniston, while composer Theodore Shapiro (HEIST, STARSKY & HUTCH, DIARY OF A WIMPY KID) goes for a big orchestral sound and nails Judge’s skewed sci-fi take on the future of the human race, IDIOCRACY, starring Luke Wilson, Dax Shepard and Maya Rudolph. Produced by MV Gerhard and mastered by James Nelson, this engaging duo of film scores showcases the composing talent involved in effectively scoring smart satire. Extensive liner notes by Daniel Schweiger feature comments from the composers and writer/director Mike Judge. This is a limited edition of 1200 units.
- Limited Edition of 1200 Units
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 65:09
Cast: David Herman | Jennifer Aniston | Kyle Scott Jackson | Orlando Jones | Ron Livingston
Directors: Mike Judge
Project Name: Idiocracy | Office Space
Composers: John Frizzell | Theodore Shapiro
