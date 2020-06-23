Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Redd Foxx The New Fugg Comedy Album Vinyl Edition (1962)

Redd Foxx The New Fugg Comedy Album Vinyl Edition (1962)
View larger

$19.99

$14.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200623-81124-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Redd Foxx  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Redd Foxx The New Fugg Comedy Album Vinyl Edition (1962). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Redd Foxx

Related Items

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Mad Magazine (#205, March 1979) Grease Parody [86109]
Rare – Nickelodeon Spongebob Squarepants Smart Turbo Yo-Yo (2003)
Cocktail Original Movie Soundtrack Album CD
The A-Team Music from the Original Television Score [OOP]
Beverly Hills Cop II: Limited Edition Soundtrack – Music from the Motion Picture by Harold Faltermeyer
Inside Kung Fu Magazine 1988 Yearbook – Jackie Chan Cover (January 1988) [189152]
The Films of Tyrone Power First Paperback Edition (1981) [1931107]
School Daze Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1988)
The Pink Panther: Music from the Film Score Composed and Conducted by Henry Mancini

Categories

Comedy | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *