Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Edaville Railroad Steam Locomotive December 1961 Photo [210907-0083]

Edaville Railroad Steam Locomotive December 1961 Photo [210907-0083]
View larger
$13.41
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 220110-98826-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Edaville Railroad Steam Locomotive December 1961 Photo [210907-0083]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2
SKU: 220110-98826-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Edaville Railroad Steam Locomotive December 1961 Photo [210907-0083]

Edaville Railroad Steam Locomotive train with the words Ernest S. Marsh, taken in December 1961. The image immediately conjures up a classic film noir and movies such as Harry Potter or The Polar Express.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Alien Special Mondo Edition Original Soundtrack 2-LP Black Vinyl Edition
Halloween Screen Printed 24×36 inch Limited Edition Movie Poster by Tyler Stout – Grey Matter
Mortal Kombat I and II – Music From The Arcade Game Soundtracks “Blood Dipped” Vinyl Retail Variant Limited Edition
Digital Monsters: Digimon The Movie – Special Full Length Feature VHS
The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond Soundtrack Album
Arthur Penn’s Night Moves Blu-ray
Anime Trivia Quizbook: Episode 2 – Torments from the Top 20
Back to the Future 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
The Darkness: Level 0 Top Cow Productions Comic Book (Dec 2006) [B79]
Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Fist Punch 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster 15239
Edaville Railroad Steam Locomotive December 1961 Photo [210907-0083]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3SKU: 220110-98826-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Edaville Railroad Steam Locomotive December 1961 Photo [210907-0083]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2SKU: 220110-98826-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New