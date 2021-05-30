View larger $34.99

$31.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock 4K Blu-ray

SKU: 210530-87203-1

UPC: 883929729142

Part No: 3000085831

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: New



Justice Society: World War II 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital with Slipcover.

Running faster than he ever thought possible, THE FLASH breaks through the time space barrier and finds himself in the middle of World War II! There, he fights alongside WONDER WOMAN who has assembled a team of Golden Age heroes, The Justice Society.

Special Features

Includes Collectible Slipcover

Special Features on Blu-ray Disc

Adventures in Storytelling: Justice Society - World War II

A Sneak Peek at the Next Animated DC Universe Movie, Batman: The Long Halloween Part One

From the DC Vault - Two Bonus Cartoons

DC Showcase Short - Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth!

Kamandi, Jack Kirby's beloved creation comes to animated life as the last civilized teenage boy on a post-apocalyptic Earth ... ruled by talking animals! In this short, he must survive a series of deadly tests.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 84 min

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio: Dolby DTS-HD Master Audio

Related Items