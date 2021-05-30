- Cast: Matt Bomer | Omid Abtahi | Stana Katic
Justice Society: World War II 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital with Slipcover.
Running faster than he ever thought possible, THE FLASH breaks through the time space barrier and finds himself in the middle of World War II! There, he fights alongside WONDER WOMAN who has assembled a team of Golden Age heroes, The Justice Society.
Special Features
- Includes Collectible Slipcover
- Special Features on Blu-ray Disc
- Adventures in Storytelling: Justice Society - World War II
- A Sneak Peek at the Next Animated DC Universe Movie, Batman: The Long Halloween Part One
- From the DC Vault - Two Bonus Cartoons
- DC Showcase Short - Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth!
Kamandi, Jack Kirby's beloved creation comes to animated life as the last civilized teenage boy on a post-apocalyptic Earth ... ruled by talking animals! In this short, he must survive a series of deadly tests.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 84 min
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Audio: Dolby DTS-HD Master Audio
