USA Philatelic Stamp Catalog Magazine Star Wars Cover USPS (Summer 2007) [12119]

View larger

$6.99

$4.87


4 in stock


magSKU: 201116-83085-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: USPS
Details

USA Philatelic Stamp Catalog Magazine Star Wars Cover USPS (Summer 2007). United State Postal Service Catalog.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends on the sleeve. Photos are for reference only and your item may have slight variations in condition.


Subject: Star Wars
Characters: Darth Vader

