Doctor Sleep Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

Waxwork Records is proud to present DOCTOR SLEEP Original Motion Picture Score Music by The Newton Brothers. DOCTOR SLEEP is a 2019 supernatural horror film written and directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass). It is based on the 2013 Stephen King novel of the same name, and it serves as a sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 Horror film, THE SHINING. Starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson as Rose The Hat, and Kyliegh Curran, the story follows a now adult Danny Torrance (McGregor) who possesses psychic abilities and is struggling with addiction. Still traumatized from his family’s horrific 1980 ordeal at the Overlook Hotel, Danny Torrance is guided by the ghost of Dick Hollorann to capture the ghosts of The Overlook in lockboxes. Meanwhile, a traveling cult of psychics called The True Knot led by Rose The Hat (Ferguson) extend their lifespans by consuming “steam”, a psychic essence released by torturing and killing those who have “the shining”.

The score by The Newton Brothers pays homage to the music heard in 1980’s THE SHINING composed by Wendy Carlos (A Clockwork Orange, Tron) with tracks such as “Dies Irae / Violet” and “The Overlook”. Effectively capturing the feeling from parts of THE SHINING, the score to DOCTOR SLEEP also creates a new, unique world for the characters and story. To create the score of DOCTOR SLEEP, The Newton Brothers used experimental recording methods and instrumentation to sculpt an original and terrifying new sonic landscape.

In addition to a large scale orchestra and choir, the composing duo used instruments such as a 90 ft. high Aeolian Wind Harp, The Hurdy Gurdy Grandé, chimes, various modular synthesizers, and a range of percussion. By usage of inventive and unorthodox instruments, The Newton Brothers effectively created a distinctive sound for Danny’s trauma, for the brutal and murderous traveling gypsies known as The True Knot, for Danny’s psychic connection to characters within the story, and for the Overlook Hotel itself.

Waxwork Records is thrilled to release the original score to DOCTOR SLEEP by The Newton Brothers as a deluxe double LP featuring 180 gram “Psychic Essence Steam” colored vinyl (foggy clear with white smoke), high quality packaging with new artwork by Max Löffler, liner notes by the composers, a 12”x12” booklet with behind the scenes scoring photography, and old style gatefold jackets with matte satin coating.

Special Features

The Complete Score By The Newton Brothers

180 Gram "Psychic Essence Steam" Colored Vinyl

New Artwork by Max Löffler

A 12x12 inch Illustrated Booklet

Behind The Scenes Scoring Photography

Old Style Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Playlists

Side A

Dies Irae / Violet (Incorporating The Shining Main Title)

237

Mrs. Massey

Please Talk Please

The Shining

Lockbox

Rattlesnake

Spoons

The Hat, The Snake & Dan

Side B

Turning

Gaucher's Disease

Doctor Sleep

#19

Steam

Redrum

The Looker

Astral Projection

Who's Tony?

Chimes & Outside Voices

Side C

Rose Traveling

Grampa Flick

The Things That Lived There

That Which Was Forgotten

The True Knot

Ventriloquism

Radio Waves

Going West

The Overlook

Side D

You Seem Put Upon

Bloody Elevators

Enough!

Ventus

The Hedge Maze Part I

The Hedge Maze Part II

Old Ghosts

We Go On

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Material: 180 Gram "Psychic Essence Steam" Colored Vinyl

