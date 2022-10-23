Doctor Sleep Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Alex Essoe | Bruce Greenwood | Carel Struycken | Carl Lumbly | Cliff Curtis | Dakota Hickman | Emily Alyn Lind | Ewan McGregor | Henry Thomas | Jamie Flanagan | Jocelin Donahue | Katie Parker | Kyliegh Curran | Rebecca Ferguson | Robert Longstreet | Roger Dale Floyd | Sallye Hooks | Selena Anduze | Zackary Momoh | Zahn McClarnon
- Directors: Mike Flanagan
- Composers: The Newton Brothers
- Artists: Max Löffler
- Subject: Doctor Sleep
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Sequels
- Studios: Warner Bros. | Waxwork
- Original Release Date: November 8, 2019
- More: Bruce Greenwood | Carl Lumbly | Ewan McGregor | Rebecca Ferguson
Waxwork Records is proud to present DOCTOR SLEEP Original Motion Picture Score Music by The Newton Brothers. DOCTOR SLEEP is a 2019 supernatural horror film written and directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass). It is based on the 2013 Stephen King novel of the same name, and it serves as a sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 Horror film, THE SHINING. Starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson as Rose The Hat, and Kyliegh Curran, the story follows a now adult Danny Torrance (McGregor) who possesses psychic abilities and is struggling with addiction. Still traumatized from his family’s horrific 1980 ordeal at the Overlook Hotel, Danny Torrance is guided by the ghost of Dick Hollorann to capture the ghosts of The Overlook in lockboxes. Meanwhile, a traveling cult of psychics called The True Knot led by Rose The Hat (Ferguson) extend their lifespans by consuming “steam”, a psychic essence released by torturing and killing those who have “the shining”.
The score by The Newton Brothers pays homage to the music heard in 1980’s THE SHINING composed by Wendy Carlos (A Clockwork Orange, Tron) with tracks such as “Dies Irae / Violet” and “The Overlook”. Effectively capturing the feeling from parts of THE SHINING, the score to DOCTOR SLEEP also creates a new, unique world for the characters and story. To create the score of DOCTOR SLEEP, The Newton Brothers used experimental recording methods and instrumentation to sculpt an original and terrifying new sonic landscape.
In addition to a large scale orchestra and choir, the composing duo used instruments such as a 90 ft. high Aeolian Wind Harp, The Hurdy Gurdy Grandé, chimes, various modular synthesizers, and a range of percussion. By usage of inventive and unorthodox instruments, The Newton Brothers effectively created a distinctive sound for Danny’s trauma, for the brutal and murderous traveling gypsies known as The True Knot, for Danny’s psychic connection to characters within the story, and for the Overlook Hotel itself.
Waxwork Records is thrilled to release the original score to DOCTOR SLEEP by The Newton Brothers as a deluxe double LP featuring 180 gram “Psychic Essence Steam” colored vinyl (foggy clear with white smoke), high quality packaging with new artwork by Max Löffler, liner notes by the composers, a 12”x12” booklet with behind the scenes scoring photography, and old style gatefold jackets with matte satin coating.
Special Features
- The Complete Score By The Newton Brothers
- 180 Gram "Psychic Essence Steam" Colored Vinyl
- New Artwork by Max Löffler
- A 12x12 inch Illustrated Booklet
- Behind The Scenes Scoring Photography
- Old Style Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
Playlists
- Side A
- Dies Irae / Violet (Incorporating The Shining Main Title)
- 237
- Mrs. Massey
- Please Talk Please
- The Shining
- Lockbox
- Rattlesnake
- Spoons
- The Hat, The Snake & Dan
- Side B
- Turning
- Gaucher's Disease
- Doctor Sleep
- #19
- Steam
- Redrum
- The Looker
- Astral Projection
- Who's Tony?
- Chimes & Outside Voices
- Side C
- Rose Traveling
- Grampa Flick
- The Things That Lived There
- That Which Was Forgotten
- The True Knot
- Ventriloquism
- Radio Waves
- Going West
- The Overlook
- Side D
- You Seem Put Upon
- Bloody Elevators
- Enough!
- Ventus
- The Hedge Maze Part I
- The Hedge Maze Part II
- Old Ghosts
- We Go On
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180 Gram "Psychic Essence Steam" Colored Vinyl
- People / Bands: Alex Essoe | Bruce Greenwood | Carel Struycken | Carl Lumbly | Cliff Curtis | Dakota Hickman | Emily Alyn Lind | Ewan McGregor | Henry Thomas | Jamie Flanagan | Jocelin Donahue | Katie Parker | Kyliegh Curran | Max Löffler | Mike Flanagan | Rebecca Ferguson | Robert Longstreet | Roger Dale Floyd | Sallye Hooks | Selena Anduze | The Newton Brothers | Zackary Momoh | Zahn McClarnon
- Shows / Movies: Doctor Sleep
- Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Sequels
- Companies: Warner Bros. | Waxwork
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks