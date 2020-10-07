Puppet Master II Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$26.99
Details
For the first time on vinyl, Wargod proudly presents the soundtrack to horror cult classic, Puppet Master II, scored by Richard Band.
The Puppet Master franchise defines B movie horror fun, and aside from the demonic dolls, Richard Band’s score takes center stage. Journalist Chris Alexander put it best, noting how Band was able to take “tinkling found sounds, electronic and symphonic elements and weave them into a majestic death waltz… the Puppet Master theme speaks of magic, mystery and the unknown”.
Richard Band on scoring Puppet Master II: “As with the first album I wanted this to be more of a listening experience on it’s own that told the story, which is why I spent a good deal of time on the editing and re-assembly.” He adds “I felt that maintaining the basic approach from the first film was still appropriate but I needed to expand on it.”
Band’s haunting soundtrack has since become synonymous with the franchise and outside of a couple of cues released on a collection LP back in 2015, the scores in their entirety have never been released on vinyl before now.
Specifications
