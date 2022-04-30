The House of the Dead 2 Original Videogame Soundtrack Multicolor 2-LP Vinyl Edition

View larger $50.29

$44.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 220430-101095-1

Part No: CT005-LITA

Weight: 2.4 lbs

Condition: New



Prepare yourself for the horrors of the critically-acclaimed sequel, The House of the Dead 2! The game is among the Sega Dreamcast’s most memorable titles and certainly makes its mark as one of the most enduring video games in the rail shooter genre.

Experience the sequel’s pulsing drums, ear-splitting guitar, and haunting melodies, resurrected for a special 2XLP release with all-new artwork and newly mastered sound.

The House of the Dead ©SEGA. All rights reserved.

Special Features

Original Sega Dreamcast game soundtrack

Includes bonus sound effects track

All-new artwork from Alex Pei, based on the original artwork for the Sega Dreamcast game

Liner notes with franchise history and all-new photography

Dreamcast-themed style OBI strip

Exclusive Orange and Cloudy Clear Vinyl Limited Edition

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Material: Orange and Cloudy Clear Colored Vinyl

Related Items