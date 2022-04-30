Share Page Support Us
The House of the Dead 2 Original Videogame Soundtrack Multicolor 2-LP Vinyl Edition

The House of the Dead 2 Original Videogame Soundtrack Multicolor 2-LP Vinyl Edition
$50.29
$44.90
5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220430-101095-1
Part No: CT005-LITA
Weight: 2.4 lbs
Condition: New

Prepare yourself for the horrors of the critically-acclaimed sequel, The House of the Dead 2! The game is among the Sega Dreamcast’s most memorable titles and certainly makes its mark as one of the most enduring video games in the rail shooter genre.

Experience the sequel’s pulsing drums, ear-splitting guitar, and haunting melodies, resurrected for a special 2XLP release with all-new artwork and newly mastered sound.

The House of the Dead ©SEGA. All rights reserved.

Special Features

  • Original Sega Dreamcast game soundtrack
  • Includes bonus sound effects track
  • All-new artwork from Alex Pei, based on the original artwork for the Sega Dreamcast game
  • Liner notes with franchise history and all-new photography
  • Dreamcast-themed style OBI strip
  • Exclusive Orange and Cloudy Clear Vinyl Limited Edition

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: Orange and Cloudy Clear Colored Vinyl
