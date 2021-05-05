The Faculty 20th Anniversary Original Soundtrack UK/EU RSD Exclusive

- Cast: Bebe Neuwirth | Christopher McDonald | Clea Duvall | Daniel von Bargen | Elijah Wood | Famke Janssen | Jon Stewart | Jordana Brewster | Josh Hartnett | Laura Harris | Piper Laurie | Robert Patrick | Salma Hayek | Shawn Hatosy | Usher
- Directors: Robert Rodriguez
- Project Name The Faculty
- Contributors Class of '99 | Creed | D Generation | Flick | Garbage | Neve | Oasis | Shawn Mullins | Sheryl Crow | Soul Asylum | Stabbing Westward | The Offspring
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Record Store Day Editions (RSD)
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction
- Studios: WarGod
- Original Release Date: December 25, 1998
- Product Release Date: May 8, 2019
- Rating: R
Celebrating 20 years since it’s original release, The Faculty remains an underrated sci-fi thriller, and it’s accompanying soundtrack features the best the 90s had to offer including Oasis, The Offspring, Garbage, and Sheryl Crowe.
Special Features
- Record Store Day Europe / UK 2019 Exclusive Release
- Previously unreleased on vinyl
- Features Oasis, The Offspring, Cheryl Crow, Garbage and more
- Pressed on "Scat and Alien Blood" splatter vinyl
Playlists
- Side A
- Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2) by: Class of '99
- The Kids Aren't Alright by: The Offspring
- I'm Eighteen by: Creed
- Helpless by: D Generation
- School's Out by: Soul Asylum
- Medication by: Garbage
- Haunting Me by: Stabbing Westward
- Side B
- Maybe Someday by: Flick
- Resuscitation by: Sheryl Crow
- It's Over Now by: Neve
- Changes by: Shawn Mullins
- Stay Young by: Oasis
- Another Brick In The Wall by: Class of '99
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
