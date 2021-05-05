Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Faculty 20th Anniversary Original Soundtrack UK/EU RSD Exclusive

The Faculty 20th Anniversary Original Soundtrack UK/EU RSD Exclusive
View larger
$34.99
$28.97
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210505-86912-1
UPC: 695924540048
Part No: WG021
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Celebrating 20 years since it’s original release, The Faculty remains an underrated sci-fi thriller, and it’s accompanying soundtrack features the best the 90s had to offer including Oasis, The Offspring, Garbage, and Sheryl Crowe.

Special Features

  • Record Store Day Europe / UK 2019 Exclusive Release
  • Previously unreleased on vinyl
  • Features Oasis, The Offspring, Cheryl Crow, Garbage and more
  • Pressed on "Scat and Alien Blood" splatter vinyl

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

H.R. Giger Museum Anima Mia 36 x 24 Inch Poster
Funko DORBZ Blackest Night Batman Vinyl Action Figure #234
The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter + The Boneyard DVD
Universal Monsters: The Mummy Dracula Frankenstein Wolfman Collage Pattern Bandana
The Empire Strikes Back Insider Convention Exclusive Special Edition Magazine (2010) [BK15]
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 5 Including Cover by N. Ominous (March 29, 1972)
Halloween II Michael Myers Collector’s Spinature Figure
Poltergeist Official Movie Poster Magazine Published by Walkerprint (1982) MGM
Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal (2005)
Bloodshot: Last Stand Valiant Comics (Vol. 1, March 1996) [B41]
VinylSKU: 210505-86912-1
UPC: 695924540048
Part No: WG021
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New