Star Trek: The Motion Picture – 3-Disc Limited Edition Music from the Original Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by Jerry Goldsmith

Original U.S. Release: December 8, 1979

Rating: G

Details

La-La Land, Sony Music and Paramount Pictures boldly go where no soundtrack reissue has gone before with this deluxe 3-CD set of 1979's STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE, composed and conducted by Jerry Goldsmith.

The first big screen voyage of Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock was a high budget and ambitious undertaking that introduced Goldsmith's famous and enduring Star Trek march (later used as the main theme for Star Trek: The Next Generation) as the cornerstone of an epic science fiction musical odyssey. Like the film's refit starship Enterprise, La-La Land's lavish presentation presents the score anew: fully restored, remixed and mastered from the first generation multi-track masters by Bruce Botnick, the original album co-producer and Goldsmith's long time scoring engineer.

"To put together the score the decision was to go back to the original Analogue 16-track 2-inch 30 i.p.s. masters," Botnick explains. "John Davis at Precision Audiosonics baked each of the 37 rolls in a convection oven at 110 degrees for eight hours so that they were playable, then rolled out a marvelous 3M 56 IsoLoop 16-track machine with brand new heads. The tapes were resolved at 60Hz to maintain the original orchestral pitch and sync. The Analogue-to-Digital transfer was done from the 16-track through the latest Black Lion A/D convertors and recorded to Pro Tools X at 192kHz 24-bit."

This 3-CD set presents the score for the 1979 theatrical release (filling disc 1 and part of disc 2) and also premieres the legendary early "rejected" cues that Goldsmith recorded prior to composing his famous main theme. The 1979 album program completes disc 2, with disc 3 offering additional alternates along with a wealth of bonus material. Among the highlights are a collection of early takes of the "Main Title" (including extensive stage chatter), isolated segments featuring Craig Huxley's famous "blaster beam" and assorted synthesizer excerpts, the domestic CD debut of Bob James' disco cover version of Goldsmith's theme and Shaun Cassidy's vocal version of the love theme, "A Star Beyond Time."

Special Features

Limited Edition of 10000 units

Premieres the legendary early "rejected" cues that Goldsmith recorded prior to composing his famous main theme, with disc 3 offering additional alternates, along with a wealth of bonus material

Cover art features the iconic original poster art by legendary artist Bob Peak

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Runtime: 3:41:13

Cast: Billy Van Zandt | DeForest Kelley | George Takei | Grace Lee Whitney | James Doohan | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Mark Lenard | Nichelle Nichols | Persis Khambatta | Roger Aaron Brown | Stephen Collins | Walter Koenig | William Shatner

Directors: Robert Wise

Project Name: Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

Artists: Bob Peak

