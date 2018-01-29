Twitter
Batman: The Killing Joke – Music from the DC Universe Original Animated Movie Limited Edition

Details

La-La Land, DC and Warner Bros. Animation present the original score to the DC Universe Original Movie BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE. Composers Michael McCuistion, Kristopher Carter and Lolita Ritmanis (BATMAN: THE BRAVE & THE BOLD, JUSTICE LEAGUE, SUPERMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES) unleash a powerful, emotionally-charged score, expertly melding synth and live orchestral players to harness all the thrilling action and psychological drama within this exciting feature-length re-telling of what is considered by many to be one of the finest Batman comic stories of all time! Produced by Michael McCuistion, Kristopher Carter and Lolita Ritmanis, and mastered by James Nelson, this special, limited edition release also features the original song “I Go Looney,” performed by the Joker himself, Mark Hamill! Writer John Takis takes you behind the score with exclusive, in-depth liner notes (featuring interview comments from the composers) and the Gotham-infused art design is by Dan Goldwasser. This is a limited edition of 1500 units.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 1500 units

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 66:04

Cast: Anna Vocino | Bruce Timm | John DiMaggio | Kari Wahlgren | Kevin Conroy | Mark Hamill | Maury Sterling | Nolan North | Ray Wise | Robin Atkin Downes | Tara Strong
Directors: Sam Liu
Project Name: Batman: The Killing Joke
Composers: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Michael McCuistion
Characters: Batman | The Joker

