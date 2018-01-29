Batman: The Killing Joke – Music from the DC Universe Original Animated Movie Limited Edition

$15.98
Details
La-La Land, DC and Warner Bros. Animation present the original score to the DC Universe Original Movie BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE. Composers Michael McCuistion, Kristopher Carter and Lolita Ritmanis (BATMAN: THE BRAVE & THE BOLD, JUSTICE LEAGUE, SUPERMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES) unleash a powerful, emotionally-charged score, expertly melding synth and live orchestral players to harness all the thrilling action and psychological drama within this exciting feature-length re-telling of what is considered by many to be one of the finest Batman comic stories of all time! Produced by Michael McCuistion, Kristopher Carter and Lolita Ritmanis, and mastered by James Nelson, this special, limited edition release also features the original song “I Go Looney,” performed by the Joker himself, Mark Hamill! Writer John Takis takes you behind the score with exclusive, in-depth liner notes (featuring interview comments from the composers) and the Gotham-infused art design is by Dan Goldwasser. This is a limited edition of 1500 units.
Special Features
- Limited Edition of 1500 units
Playlists
- How the Story Begins by: Lolita Ritmanis
0:53
- We’ve Got a Robbery by: Michael McCuistion
2:44
- Uncle Not Pleased by: Kristopher Carter
0:48
- Narcissist and Sociopath by: Michael McCuistion
2:44
- Hit on Yacht by: Kristopher Carter
0:53
- Serious Business by: Lolita Ritmanis
4:09
- Bats and Babs Cross the Line by: Kristopher Carter
2:39
- Rooftop Regrets by: Kristopher Carter
1:57
- The Abyss by: Michael McCuistion
3:32
- Batman Was Right by: Lolita Ritmanis
1:37
- Storage Unit Corpses by: Kristopher Carter
1:47
- The Halls of Arkham by: Michael McCuistion
1:28
- Joker Imposter by: Kristopher Carter
0:45
- Making a Killing by: Michael McCuistion
0:53
- Jeannie Flashback by: Lolita Ritmanis
2:01
- Looking for a Clue by: Michael McCuistion
2:06
- Broken Books by: Kristopher Carter
1:40
- Hoods Present the Hood by: Kristopher Carter
2:52
- Nothing Will Be the Same by: Michael McCuistion
0:21
- Trapped in a Nightmare by: Lolita Ritmanis
3:54
- Jeannie Is Gone by: Lolita Ritmanis
2:23
- Bats Pummels for Clues by: Kristopher Carter
1:37
- Throw the Book by: Michael McCuistion
1:58
- Horrifying Images by: Michael McCuistion
0:22
- Bats Receives Tickets by: Kristopher Carter
0:25
- Ghost Train Stops by: Lolita Ritmanis
0:55
- Chemical Factory Heist by: Kristopher Carter
3:36
- Batman Arrives at the Carnival by: Lolita Ritmanis
0:40
- Merry-Go-Round Source by: Michael McCuistion
0:24
- By the Book by: Michael McCuistion
2:29
- All It Takes Is One Bad Day by: Lolita Ritmanis
3:30
- Let Me Help You by: Michael McCuistion
0:57
- Oracle Is Here by: Kristopher Carter
0:57
- End Credits by: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Michael McCuistion
3:07
- “I Go Looney” by: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Mark Hamill | Michael McCuistion
1:50
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 66:04
Cast: Anna Vocino | Bruce Timm | John DiMaggio | Kari Wahlgren | Kevin Conroy | Mark Hamill | Maury Sterling | Nolan North | Ray Wise | Robin Atkin Downes | Tara Strong
Directors: Sam Liu
Project Name: Batman: The Killing Joke
Composers: Kristopher Carter | Lolita Ritmanis | Michael McCuistion
Characters: Batman | The Joker
