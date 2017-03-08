John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Edition

$14.99
$12.19
UPC: 738572301620
Part No: SIL-CD-3016
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: July 10, 1981
Item Release Date: October 4, 2005
Rating: R
Details
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York takes place in 1997, when the American president (Donald Pleasence) crash lands on the island of Manhattan, which has been converted into a giant maximum security prison, forcing the government to send in a convicted bank robber named Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) to rescue him. Director John Carpenter composed and performed the score for the movie, in association with Alan Howarth.
Special Features
- Expanded edition of the original soundtrack album
Playlists
- Main Title by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:53
- The Bank Robbery by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:30
- Prison Introduction by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:20
- Over The Wall / Airforce One by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:22
- He's Still Alive / Romero by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:12
- S. D. Plissken by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:41
- Orientation by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:47
- Tell Him! by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:46
- Engulfed Cathedral by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:31
- Across The Roof by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:15
- Descent Into New York by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:37
- Back To The Pod (Version 1) by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:34
- Everyone's Coming To New York by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:24
- Don't Go Down There by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:19
- Back To The Pod (Version 2) / Crazies Come Out by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:09
- I Heard You Were Dead by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:08
- Arrival At The Library by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:06
- You Are The Duke Of New York, A#1
0:17
- The Duke Arrives / Barricade by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:35
- President At The Train by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:28
- Who Are You? by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:27
- Police Action by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:27
- Romero And The President by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:43
- The President Is Gone by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:53
- 69th Street Bridge by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:43
- Over The Wall by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:42
- The Name Is Plissken! by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
0:25
- Snake Shake by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:58
Specifications
- Runtime: 57
Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Ernest Borgnine | Frank Doubleday | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | Joe Unger | John Cothran | John Strobel | Kurt Russell | Lee Van Cleef | Season Hubley | Tom Atkins
Directors: John Carpenter
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Music | Science Fiction | Silva Screen | Thriller | Throwback Space