John Carpenter's Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Edition

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Edition
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Edition
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Edition

$14.99

$12.19


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170309-63623-1
UPC: 738572301620
Part No: SIL-CD-3016
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: July 10, 1981
Item Release Date: October 4, 2005
Rating: R
Details

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York takes place in 1997, when the American president (Donald Pleasence) crash lands on the island of Manhattan, which has been converted into a giant maximum security prison, forcing the government to send in a convicted bank robber named Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) to rescue him. Director John Carpenter composed and performed the score for the movie, in association with Alan Howarth.

Special Features

  • Expanded edition of the original soundtrack album

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 57

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Ernest Borgnine | Frank Doubleday | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | Joe Unger | John Cothran | John Strobel | Kurt Russell | Lee Van Cleef | Season Hubley | Tom Atkins
Directors: John Carpenter

