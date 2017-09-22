Twitter
To Live and Die in LA Shout Factory Select Collector's Edition

$29.98

$21.96


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170922-67705-1
UPC: 826663171716
Part No: SF17171
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

William Friedkin
Products | Movies & TV
Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Blu-ray
Action | Crime | Drama | Thrillers
MGM | Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1985
Item Release Date: November 22, 2016
Rating: R
Details

William Petersen (Manhunter) and Willem Dafoe (John Wick) face off in a deadly game of cat and mouse in this “riveting”, (The New York Times) action-thriller from the Oscar-winning director of The French Connection. This raw tale of corruption and revenge features one of the most harrowing car chases ever caught on film and a shockingly explosive ending.

Federal agent Richard Chance (Petersen) has a score to settle, and he’s through playing by the rules. Whether that means blackmailing a beautiful parolee, disobeying direct orders or hurtling the wrong way down a crowded freeway, he vows to take down a murderous counterfeiter (Dafoe) by any means necessary. But as the stakes grow higher, will chance’s obsession with vengeance ultimately destroy him?

Special Features

  • NEW 4K Scan Of The Negative Supervised And Approved By William Friedkin
  • NEW Taking A Chance – An Interview With William Petersen
  • NEW Wrong Way: The Stunts Of To Live And Die In L.A. – An Interview With Stunt Coordinator Buddy Joe Hooker
  • NEW So In Phase: Scoring To Live And Die In L.A. – An Interview With The Band Wang Chung (Jack Hues And Nick Feldman)
  • NEW Renaissance Woman In L.A. – An Interview With Actress Debra Feuer
  • NEW Doctor For A Day – An Interview With Actor Dwier Brown
  • Audio Commentary With Director William Friedkin
  • Deleted Scene And Alternate Ending
  • Counterfeit World: The Making Of To Live And Die In L.A.
  • Still Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Radio Spot

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
  • Runtime: +/- 116
  • Language: English

Cast: Christopher Allport | Darlanne Fluegel | Dean Stockwell | Debra Feuer | John Pankow | John Turturro | Michael Greene | Robert Downey Sr. | Steve James | Willem Dafoe | William Petersen
Directors: William Friedkin

