To Live and Die in LA Shout Factory Select Collector’s Edition

UPC: 826663171716
Part No: SF17171
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: MGM | Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1985
Item Release Date: November 22, 2016
Rating: R
Details
William Petersen (Manhunter) and Willem Dafoe (John Wick) face off in a deadly game of cat and mouse in this “riveting”, (The New York Times) action-thriller from the Oscar-winning director of The French Connection. This raw tale of corruption and revenge features one of the most harrowing car chases ever caught on film and a shockingly explosive ending.
Federal agent Richard Chance (Petersen) has a score to settle, and he’s through playing by the rules. Whether that means blackmailing a beautiful parolee, disobeying direct orders or hurtling the wrong way down a crowded freeway, he vows to take down a murderous counterfeiter (Dafoe) by any means necessary. But as the stakes grow higher, will chance’s obsession with vengeance ultimately destroy him?
Special Features
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Negative Supervised And Approved By William Friedkin
- NEW Taking A Chance – An Interview With William Petersen
- NEW Wrong Way: The Stunts Of To Live And Die In L.A. – An Interview With Stunt Coordinator Buddy Joe Hooker
- NEW So In Phase: Scoring To Live And Die In L.A. – An Interview With The Band Wang Chung (Jack Hues And Nick Feldman)
- NEW Renaissance Woman In L.A. – An Interview With Actress Debra Feuer
- NEW Doctor For A Day – An Interview With Actor Dwier Brown
- Audio Commentary With Director William Friedkin
- Deleted Scene And Alternate Ending
- Counterfeit World: The Making Of To Live And Die In L.A.
- Still Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
- Radio Spot
Specifications
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.85:1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
- Runtime: +/- 116
- Language: English
Cast: Christopher Allport | Darlanne Fluegel | Dean Stockwell | Debra Feuer | John Pankow | John Turturro | Michael Greene | Robert Downey Sr. | Steve James | Willem Dafoe | William Petersen
Directors: William Friedkin
