To Live and Die in LA Shout Factory Select Collector’s Edition

Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1985

Item Release Date: November 22, 2016

Rating: R

Details

William Petersen (Manhunter) and Willem Dafoe (John Wick) face off in a deadly game of cat and mouse in this “riveting”, (The New York Times) action-thriller from the Oscar-winning director of The French Connection. This raw tale of corruption and revenge features one of the most harrowing car chases ever caught on film and a shockingly explosive ending.

Federal agent Richard Chance (Petersen) has a score to settle, and he’s through playing by the rules. Whether that means blackmailing a beautiful parolee, disobeying direct orders or hurtling the wrong way down a crowded freeway, he vows to take down a murderous counterfeiter (Dafoe) by any means necessary. But as the stakes grow higher, will chance’s obsession with vengeance ultimately destroy him?

Special Features

NEW 4K Scan Of The Negative Supervised And Approved By William Friedkin

NEW Taking A Chance – An Interview With William Petersen

NEW Wrong Way: The Stunts Of To Live And Die In L.A. – An Interview With Stunt Coordinator Buddy Joe Hooker

NEW So In Phase: Scoring To Live And Die In L.A. – An Interview With The Band Wang Chung (Jack Hues And Nick Feldman)

NEW Renaissance Woman In L.A. – An Interview With Actress Debra Feuer

NEW Doctor For A Day – An Interview With Actor Dwier Brown

Audio Commentary With Director William Friedkin

Deleted Scene And Alternate Ending

Counterfeit World: The Making Of To Live And Die In L.A.

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Radio Spot

Specifications

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.85:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Runtime: +/- 116

Language: English

Cast: Christopher Allport | Darlanne Fluegel | Dean Stockwell | Debra Feuer | John Pankow | John Turturro | Michael Greene | Robert Downey Sr. | Steve James | Willem Dafoe | William Petersen

Directors: William Friedkin

