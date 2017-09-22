Twitter
Car Wash Shout Factory Select Edition

Car Wash Shout Factory Select Edition
Blu-raySKU: 170922-67703-1
UPC: 826663176223
Part No: SF17622
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Franklyn Ajaye | George Carlin | Richard Pryor
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Blaxploitation | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance
Studio: Shout Factory | Universal
Original U.S. Release: October 22, 1976
Item Release Date: June 20, 2017
Rating: PG
Details

Everybody is cleaning up and getting down in this classic comedy from the decade that brought you the tube top, the polyester suit and lots of good times!

It’s just a typical day in the lives of the employees, customers and passersby of a Los Angeles car wash. There’s a would-be robbery… an assembly line of the weirdest, baddest, shadiest characters you’ve ever met… and lots of 70s music to pass the hours till quitting time. Featuring outrageously hilarious performances by George Carlin, Professor Irwin Corey, the Pointer Sisters, and Richard Pryor as Daddy Rich (a flamboyant Reverend who preaches the goodness of the dollar) Car Wash is a timeless classic celebrating an era devoted to living life in the fast lane.

Special Features

  • NEW “Car Wash from Start to Finish” with Producer Gary Stromberg
  • NEW “Workin’ at the Car Wash” with Otis Day
  • Commentary with Director Michael Schultz
  • Radio Spot
  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
  • Runtime: 97
  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.85:1
  • Region: A

Cast: Antonio Fargas | Bill Duke | Clarence Muse | Darrow Igus | Franklyn Ajaye | George Carlin | Henry Kingi | Ivan Dixon | James Spinks | Otis Day | Pepe Serna | Ray Vitte | Richard Pryor | The Pointer Sisters | Tracy Reed
Directors: Michael Schultz

