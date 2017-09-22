Car Wash Shout Factory Select Edition

View larger $28.99 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: October 22, 1976

Item Release Date: June 20, 2017

Rating: PG

Details

Everybody is cleaning up and getting down in this classic comedy from the decade that brought you the tube top, the polyester suit and lots of good times!

It’s just a typical day in the lives of the employees, customers and passersby of a Los Angeles car wash. There’s a would-be robbery… an assembly line of the weirdest, baddest, shadiest characters you’ve ever met… and lots of 70s music to pass the hours till quitting time. Featuring outrageously hilarious performances by George Carlin, Professor Irwin Corey, the Pointer Sisters, and Richard Pryor as Daddy Rich (a flamboyant Reverend who preaches the goodness of the dollar) Car Wash is a timeless classic celebrating an era devoted to living life in the fast lane.

Special Features

NEW “Car Wash from Start to Finish” with Producer Gary Stromberg

NEW “Workin’ at the Car Wash” with Otis Day

Commentary with Director Michael Schultz

Radio Spot

Trailer

Specifications

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Runtime: 97

Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.85:1

Region: A

Cast: Antonio Fargas | Bill Duke | Clarence Muse | Darrow Igus | Franklyn Ajaye | George Carlin | Henry Kingi | Ivan Dixon | James Spinks | Otis Day | Pepe Serna | Ray Vitte | Richard Pryor | The Pointer Sisters | Tracy Reed

Directors: Michael Schultz

